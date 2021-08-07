Left Menu

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 07-08-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 15:22 IST
U’khand CM Dhami congratulates hockey star Vandana Katariya
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday congratulated India's women hockey team player Vandana Katariya and her teammates for their great performance at the Tokyo Olympics asking them to keep up their morale.

Speaking virtually with Katariya who hails from Haridwar, Dhami said her performance had done the country and the state proud and extended an invitation to her to meet him at his official residence in Dehradun on her return.

A new policy is being framed for sports promotion in the state under which all possible support will be given to sporting talents, he said.

Dhami, who has already announced a cash award of Rs 25 lakh for Katatriya in recognition of her performance at the Tokyo Olympics, said she will also be honored with the Tilu Rauteli award.

