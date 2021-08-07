Shubhankar in Top-10 at Hero Open in Scotland

India's Shubhankar Sharma carded a second successive five-under 67 to lie Tied-8th at the halfway mark of the Hero Open golf tournament here.

Sharma, who had six birdies and a bogey in the first round did the same again in the second round, which was incomplete on Friday. Sharma, who had played only five holes on Friday, played the remaining 13 on Saturday.

At 10-under, he was Tied-6th but five shots behind Lucas Bjerregaard, who holds the halfway lead after carding a ten-under par 62 at the second round of the Hero Open.

Round 2 had been suspended on Friday evening due to darkness after play had been delayed due to heavy rain on Friday morning.

It was, however, a mixed day for the other four Indians as only Gaganjeet Bhullar (76-67) and SSP Chawrasia (76-67) made the cut on the line at one-under and in Tied-60th place. Ajeetesh Sandhu (77-67) and Shiv Kapur (72-73) missed the cut.

Sharma had birdies on first, ninth, 10th, 16th and 18th and his only dropped shot came on 12th.

Bjerregaard, whose last victory was on Scottish soil at the 2018 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, made the turn at Fairmont St Andrews in four-under par, and produced a blistering back nine, carding six consecutive birdies from the third to the eighth to sign for a 15-under par total and a two-stroke lead.

Scotsman Calum Hill, who led after 18 holes, leads the home charge after carding a four-under par 68 to move to 13-under. He's one stroke ahead of Santiago Tarrio of Spain and South Africa's Justin Walters.

