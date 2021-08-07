Left Menu

Olympics-Rhythmic Gymnastics-Israel's Ashram claims individual gold, ending Russian dominance

Ashram's final rotation was a mixed bag - she dropped the six-metre ribbon once but her otherwise stellar performance scored her 23.3 points as she snaked and spiralled to 'Hava Nagila', which had the Arike Gymnastics Centre clapping along.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-08-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 16:31 IST
Olympics-Rhythmic Gymnastics-Israel's Ashram claims individual gold, ending Russian dominance
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Japan

Israel's Linoy Ashram won the individual all-around rhythmic gymnastics gold medal on Saturday, breaking a Russian stranglehold on the Olympic title that stretched back to 2000.

An Olympic medal event since 1984, rhythmic gymnastics sees athletes perform exquisite contortions and manoeuvres to music while using hoops, balls, clubs or ribbons. Ashram top-scored in the first three apparatus rounds, surprising the favorites, Russian twins Dina and Arina Averina.

The Israeli ended the competition with 107.800 points, narrowly beating three-time all-around world champion Dina Averina, who took the silver with 107.650. Belarus' Alina Harnasko bagged the bronze with 102.700.

The Averinas contested their scores in two rotations but both of Dina's inquiries were unsuccessful, including one she made after Ashram was announced the winner. "I'm so happy that I did it - I came here and did my best," said Ashram, who sobbed as she was announced the victor.

During qualification on Friday, she fumbled her hoop and was docked points. On Saturday, however, she returned with a vengeance, tumbling and leaping with impeccable control, to win the first rotation with 27.550 points and kissing her hoop as she walked off the mat.

Ashram's start held her in good stead. Her strongest performance came with the clubs as she scored 28.650 to a Beyonce medley of 'Level up' 'Crazy in Love' 'Diva' and 'Run the World'. Ashram's final rotation was a mixed bag - she dropped the six-meter ribbon once but her otherwise stellar performance scored her 23.3 points as she snaked and spiralled to 'Hava Nagila', which had the Arike Gymnastics Centre clapping along.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021