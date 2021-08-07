Olympics-Modern Pentathlon-Choong tops podium to earn Britain golden sweep
In 1964, when the Games were last staged in Tokyo, modern pentathlon was held over five days but on Saturday the five events (200 metre swim, fencing, equestrian show jumping, shooting and running) were crammed into Tokyo Stadium for one action packed afternoon.
- Country:
- Japan
Joseph Choong won the Olympic men's modern pentathlon on Saturday to give Britain a sweep of gold medals following Kate French's win in the women's event.
Choong led from start to finish during the decisive laser run but needed to dig deep during the final meters to see off a challenge from Egypt's Ahmed Elgendy who took silver. South Korea's Jun Woong-tae snatched the bronze on a stifling day at a sweltering Tokyo Stadium.
Modelled after the skills of the ideal soldier, modern pentathlon is the only sport created especially for the modern Olympics when it was introduced by Baron Pierre de Coubertin in Stockholm in 1912 and has remained relatively unchanged ever since. In 1964, when the Games were last staged in Tokyo, modern pentathlon was held over five days but on Saturday the five events (200-meter swim, fencing, equestrian show jumping, shooting, and running) were crammed into Tokyo Stadium for one action-packed afternoon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ahmed
- South Korea's
- Britain
- Stockholm
- Pierre de Coubertin
- Olympic men's
- Olympics
- Games
- French
- Egypt
- Kate
- Tokyo
ALSO READ
Olympics-Scandal-hit Tokyo looks to final torchbearer to mend battered image
Olympics-Three more athletes test postive for COVID-19 at Games
Olympics-Tennis-Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics
FOCUS ON-Tennis at the Tokyo Olympics
Olympics-Athletics-SA race walker Shange out of Games after CAS upholds doping ban