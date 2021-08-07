Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Anurag Thakur, Rijiju hail 'brilliant' Bajrang Punia after wrestler bags bronze

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur praised Bajrang Punia for his bronze medal-winning display in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. He said India is thrilled beyond words after the star grappler clinched a bronze medal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 16:48 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Anurag Thakur, Rijiju hail 'brilliant' Bajrang Punia after wrestler bags bronze
Bajrang Punia (Photo: Twitter/SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur praised Bajrang Punia for his bronze medal-winning display in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. He said India is thrilled beyond words after the star grappler clinched a bronze medal. "BRONZE for BAJRANG !!! YOU DID IT ! India is thrilled beyond words. I am so proud of you, loved watching your dominating performance and spectacular finish," Thakur tweeted.

The Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju also congratulated wrestler Bajrang for bagging the bronze medal. "India strikes 6th Olympic medal at #Tokyo2020 !Congratulations to our star wrestler @BajrangPunia bhai on winning Olympic Bronze Medal! We are so proud of you," Rijiju tweeted. Bajrang defeated Niyazbekov 8-0 in the bronze medal match. As a result of this win, India has equalled its tally of six medals recorded at the London Olympics 2012. In the ongoing Tokyo 2020, Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) have also won medals.

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag hailed the brilliant performance by Bajrang in the summit clash. "Jai Bajrang Bali.Shaabaash @BajrangPunia on winning the Bronze. Brilliant #BajrangPunia," Sehwag tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021