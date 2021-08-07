Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Dutchwoman Hassan wins 10,000m gold

The 28-year-old Ethiopian-born Hassan, world champion over 1,500m and 10,000m, won the 5,000m title and picked up bronze in the 1,500m in her bid for an unprecedented treble in Tokyo. Despite running three races in the last few days, Hassan found a higher gear before the final turn to surge past world-record holder Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia and cross the line in 29:55.32.

Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan secured a second title and third medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, showing her blistering pace down the home straight to win the women's 10,000 meters. The 28-year-old Ethiopian-born Hassan, world champion over 1,500m and 10,000m, won the 5,000m title and picked up bronze in the 1,500m in her bid for an unprecedented treble in Tokyo.

Despite running three races in the last few days, Hassan found a higher gear before the final turn to surge past world-record holder Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia and cross the line in 29:55.32. Bahrain's Kalkidan Gezahegne, also Ethiopian-born, increased her pace in the closing stages to grab the silver medal with Gidey picking up the bronze medal after leading the race from the seventh lap.

