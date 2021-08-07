Jessica Springsteen puts US in medal contention

Jessica Springsteen's final ride at her first Olympics has put the American team in medal contention at the Equestrian Park.

Springsteen's horse, Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, front-hoofed a rail for a four-point penalty but was otherwise lightning quick and clean around the course.

Springsteen's ride followed a perfect circuit from Olympic veteran Laura Kraut for the Americans, and the U.S. entered the final round tied with Sweden and Belgium for second with four points. France leads with two.

The 29-year-old Springsteen -- daughter of rockers Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa -- failed to qualify for the finals in the individual event earlier this week. She's picked up four penalty points in each of her three runs spanning the individual and team competitions.

