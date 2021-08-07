Olympics-Athletics-Norway's Ingebrigtsen upsets Cheruiyot to win 1,500 metres gold

Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway won gold in the Olympic men's 1,500 meters final on Saturday, breaking the Games record to upset world champion Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya who took silver.

Josh Kerr of Britain ran a personal best to claim the bronze medal. Ingebrigtsen was the first European winner of the event since Spain's Fermin Cacho in Barcelona in 1992.

Advertisement

The Norwegian started fast and took the lead before Cheruiyot overtook him and dictated the pace for the majority of the race as Ingebrigtsen tucked in behind. The 20-year Norwegian sped past Cheruiyot on the last lap, however, to clock a blistering 3:28.32 and claim the gold medal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)