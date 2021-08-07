Left Menu

Olympics-Synchronised swimming-Russian team continue golden run, China win silver

Svetlana Romashina claimed a seventh Olympic gold medal as her Russian team won the synchronized swimming final on Saturday with a high-powered routine to continue a golden run stretching back to the 2000 Sydney Games. It is only the second time since synchronized swimming became an Olympic event in 1984 that Japan has not medalled, although they have never won gold.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-08-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 17:36 IST
Olympics-Synchronised swimming-Russian team continue golden run, China win silver
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Japan

Svetlana Romashina claimed a seventh Olympic gold medal as her Russian team won the synchronized swimming final on Saturday with a high-powered routine to continue a golden run stretching back to the 2000 Sydney Games. Romashina, a veteran of four Olympics, earlier this week became the most decorated Olympian in synchronized swimming when she won the duet competition. She has said she intends to retire after Tokyo.

The athletes from the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) won the team contest with a combined 196.0979, the country's sixth successive gold in the event. China retained their silver from Rio 2016 with 193.5310 points, while Ukraine scooped bronze with 190.3018, having secured the country's first-ever Olympic medal in synchronized swimming - another bronze, in the duet event - earlier this week.

A frustrated Japan, who had hoped to retain their bronze from Rio 2016, and had repeatedly expressed disappointment with their scores during the past week of competition, finished fourth despite a rousing routine to the music of traditional festival drums and flutes. It is only the second time since synchronized swimming became an Olympic event in 1984 that Japan has not medalled, although they have never won gold. The previous time they were shut out of the podium was in London in 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021