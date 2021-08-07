Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Neeraj Chopra wins historic gold for India in men's javelin

The Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch won silver with a best attempt of 86.67 metres and Vitezslav Vesely claimed the bronze with 85.44. Chopra, the 2018 Commonwealth champion, seized the lead after reaching the 87.03 mark with his first attempt, a distance no other competitor achieved during the final, winning India's first gold of the Tokyo Games, as his overjoyed teammates and coaches watched from the stands.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-08-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 17:46 IST
Olympics-Athletics-Neeraj Chopra wins historic gold for India in men's javelin
Neeraj Chopra Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Neeraj Chopra won the men's javelin on Saturday with a best throw of 87.58 metres, claiming a historic first Olympic gold in athletics for India. The Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch won silver with a best attempt of 86.67 metres and Vitezslav Vesely claimed the bronze with 85.44.

Chopra, the 2018 Commonwealth champion, seized the lead after reaching the 87.03 mark with his first attempt, a distance no other competitor achieved during the final, winning India's first gold of the Tokyo Games, as his overjoyed teammates and coaches watched from the stands. The night was a disappointment for Germany's Johannes Vetter, a favourite for the podium as the only competitor in the final to have cleared 90 metres in his career, who was unable to find his usual poise and finished ninth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021