Motorcycling-Pramac Racing's Martin takes pole for Styrian Grand Prix
Martin will be starting at the front of the grid after producing a blistering lap of one minute, 22.994 seconds, at the Red Bull Ring. He will be joined on the front row by Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia in second place and Yamaha's world championship leader Fabio Quartararo in third.
Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 18:34 IST
He will be joined on the front row by Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia in second place and Yamaha's world championship leader Fabio Quartararo in third. Quartararo posted the fastest lap but it was cancelled after he exceeded track limits.
