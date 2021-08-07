Left Menu

Motorcycling-Pramac Racing's Martin takes pole for Styrian Grand Prix

Martin will be starting at the front of the grid after producing a blistering lap of one minute, 22.994 seconds, at the Red Bull Ring. He will be joined on the front row by Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia in second place and Yamaha's world championship leader Fabio Quartararo in third.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 18:34 IST
Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin secured his second pole position of the season in Saturday's qualifying session for the Styrian MotoGP Grand Prix in Spielberg. Martin will be starting at the front of the grid after producing a blistering lap of one minute, 22.994 seconds, at the Red Bull Ring.

He will be joined on the front row by Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia in second place and Yamaha's world championship leader Fabio Quartararo in third. Quartararo posted the fastest lap but it was cancelled after he exceeded track limits.

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

