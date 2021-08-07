Left Menu

Mahindra promises to gift XUV700 to golden athlete Neeraj Chopra

In another tweet, sharing a coin which had the symbol of a javelin thrower, he said, The Javelin throw is arguably the most frequently used image for commemorative coins. We need to have one officially released depicting NeerajChopra, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sports minister Anurag Thakur.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 18:44 IST
Mahindra promises to gift XUV700 to golden athlete Neeraj Chopra
  • Country:
  • India

Moments after Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal for India at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday promised to gift the javelin thrower the company's upcoming SUV XUV700.

Responding to a follower on Twitter who asked him to gift Chopra the XUV700, Mahindra said, ''Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege & honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 700.'' Tagging M&M Ltd Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar and M&M Ltd CEO Automotive Division Veejay Nakra, Mahindra asked them to ''keep one ready for him please''.

When another follower asked to give Chopra the first XUV700, not just another unit, Mahindra, an ardent sports fan, responded, ''We hear you''. In another tweet, sharing a coin which had the symbol of a javelin thrower, he said, ''The Javelin throw is arguably the most frequently used image for commemorative coins. We need to have one officially released depicting #NeerajChopra'', tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sports minister Anurag Thakur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021