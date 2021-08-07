India is elated: Prez Kovind's congratulatory message to Neeraj Chopra for winning gold at Olympics

Left Menu

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics for javelin throw and said his feat will inspire the countrys youth.India is elated, he said.Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, the first track-and-field Games medal for the country.Unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics for javelin throw and said his feat will inspire the country's youth.

''India is elated,'' he said.

Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, the first track-and-field Games medal for the country.

''Unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra! Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home first ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics. Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated! Heartiest congratulations!'' Kovind tweeted.

Chopra won the country's seventh medal and first gold in this Olympics and joined shooter Abhinav Bindra (2008 Beijing Games) as India's individual gold winner.

