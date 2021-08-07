Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Lasitskene wins women's high jump gold

Russian Mariya Lasitskene added Olympic gold to her three world titles, winning the women's high jump at the Tokyo Games with a leap of 2.04 metres on Saturday. An emotional Lasitskene, representing the Russian Olympic Committee team, knelt on the track and buried her face in her hands after securing victory with her best performance of the season.

Russian Mariya Lasitskene added Olympic gold to her three world titles, winning the women's high jump at the Tokyo Games with a leap of 2.04 metres on Saturday. Australia's Nicola McDermott won silver with 2.02 metres and Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh claimed the bronze with 2.00.

McDermott, drawing support from her team mates and coaches in the stands, clapped her hands in the air and steeled herself for one last try for gold but she failed to clear the bar. An emotional Lasitskene, representing the Russian Olympic Committee team, knelt on the track and buried her face in her hands after securing victory with her best performance of the season.

