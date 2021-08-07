Olympics-Athletics-Lasitskene wins women's high jump gold
Russian Mariya Lasitskene added Olympic gold to her three world titles, winning the women's high jump at the Tokyo Games with a leap of 2.04 metres on Saturday. An emotional Lasitskene, representing the Russian Olympic Committee team, knelt on the track and buried her face in her hands after securing victory with her best performance of the season.
- Country:
- Japan
Russian Mariya Lasitskene added Olympic gold to her three world titles, winning the women's high jump at the Tokyo Games with a leap of 2.04 metres on Saturday. Australia's Nicola McDermott won silver with 2.02 metres and Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh claimed the bronze with 2.00.
McDermott, drawing support from her team mates and coaches in the stands, clapped her hands in the air and steeled herself for one last try for gold but she failed to clear the bar. An emotional Lasitskene, representing the Russian Olympic Committee team, knelt on the track and buried her face in her hands after securing victory with her best performance of the season.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Olympic Committee
- Ukrainian
- Tokyo Games
- Australia
- Russian
ALSO READ
Olympics-Gymnastics-Russian Olympic Committee win men's team gold
Ukrainian president fires head of the armed forces: spokesman
Ukrainian president fires head of the armed forces, citing disputes
Olympics-Gymnastics-Russia Olympic Committee win women's team gold
Deepika Kumari enters quarterfinals of Olympics archery competition after beating Ksenia Perova of Russian Olympic Committee in shoot-off.