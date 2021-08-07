Kerala CM congratulates Neeraj Chopra on winning gold

Left Menu

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday congratulated javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who won Indias first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in track and field with a throw of 87.58 metres and said he has inspired every Indian.Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win anindividual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country.What a monumental victory

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 07-08-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 18:58 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday congratulated javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who won India's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in track and field with a throw of 87.58 metres and said he has inspired every Indian.

Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win anindividual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country.

''What a monumental victory! Neeraj Chopra has just won the first Olympic Gold Medal for India in athletics.

The whole country is elated! Congratulations to Neeraj on this historic victory. You have inspired every Indian. Thank you. #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India,'' Vijayan tweeted.

Vijayan also congratulatedBajrang Punia on winning bronze medal in 65 Kg freestyle wrestling.

''Congratulations to Bajrang Punia on winning bronze medal in 65 Kg freestyle wrestling.He has fought with determination and filled us with pride.Wish you more success in the future,'' Vijayan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

