Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday congratulated athletes Neeraj Chopra and Bajrang Punia for winning medals at the Tokyo Olympics.While Chopra won a gold in javelin throw, Punia bagged a bronze in freestyle wrestling.What an incredible achievement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 19:01 IST
VP Naidu congratulates Chopra, Punia for winning medals at the Olympics
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday congratulated athletes Neeraj Chopra and Bajrang Punia for winning medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

While Chopra won a gold in javelin throw, Punia bagged a bronze in freestyle wrestling.

''What an incredible achievement! Neeraj Chopra scripted history & brought glory to India by winning the Gold medal in the Javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

His outstanding feat has ended India's long wait for an Olympic medal in track and field events, the vice president noted.

''His extraordinary success fills the hearts of fellow Indians with boundless joy and pride. Wishing him success for future endeavours,'' Naidu said.

Chopra became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics.

Congratulating Punia for bagging the bronze medal in the 65-kg freestyle wrestling bout at the Olympics, Naidu said the wrestler displayed great resolve, determination and exceptional skills throughout the tournament.

''The nation is proud of his accomplishments,'' he said.

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

