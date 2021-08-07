Olympics-Athletics-Emotional Lasitskene soars to high jump gold
An emotional Lasitskene knelt on the track and buried her face in her hands after winning the Russian Olympic Committee team's first athletics gold medal of the Games. She did not compete in Rio due to the ban on Russian athletes following the exposure of widespread doping.
Russian Mariya Lasitskene added Olympic gold to her three world titles, winning the women's high jump at the Tokyo Games with a leap of 2.04 metres on Saturday.
Australia's Nicola McDermott won silver with 2.02 metres and Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh claimed the bronze with 2.00. An emotional Lasitskene knelt on the track and buried her face in her hands after winning the Russian Olympic Committee team's first athletics gold medal of the Games.
She did not compete in Rio due to the ban on Russian athletes following the exposure of widespread doping. McDermott, 24, produced the best performance of her life as she drew support from her team mates and coaches in the stands, clapping her hands in the air and steeling herself for one last try at 2.04 before failing to clear the bar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Olympic Committee
- McDermott
- Ukrainian
- Tokyo Games
- Australia
- Russian
ALSO READ
Olympics-Gymnastics-Russian Olympic Committee win men's team gold
Ukrainian president fires head of the armed forces: spokesman
Ukrainian president fires head of the armed forces, citing disputes
Deepika Kumari enters quarterfinals of Olympics archery competition after beating Ksenia Perova of Russian Olympic Committee in shoot-off.
IOC: No plans to merge China, HK Olympic committees