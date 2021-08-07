List of Neeraj Chopra's achievements

Here is a list of major achievements of Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who on Saturday won India's first-ever track and field gold medal at Olympics with a throw of 87.58m at Tokyo Games here.

Olympics: *Golf Medal in 2021.

Advertisement

Asian Games: *Gold Medal in 2018.

Commonwealth Games: *Gold Medal in 2018 Asian Athletics Championships: *Gold Medal in 2017 World U-20 Athletics Championships: *Gold Medal in 2016 South Asian Games: *Gold Medal in 2016 Asian Junior Championships *Silver Medal in 2016 Current National Record Holder (88.07m – 2021) Current World Junior Record Holder (86.48m – 2016).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)