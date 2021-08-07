Beyond proud of javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for clinching gold in Olympics: Mamata

Left Menu

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday joined the nation in congratulating javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on his historic win in Tokyo Olympics.Chopra, who is from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, produced a second-round throw of 87.58 m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end Indias 100-year wait for a track-and-field medal in the Olympics.The 23-year-old became the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, after shooter Abhinav Bindra.Banerjee, taking to Twitter, said the entire nation shall rejoice in the Haryana athletes victory.History has been scripted

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-08-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 19:55 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday joined the nation in congratulating javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on his historic win in Tokyo Olympics.

Chopra, who is from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, produced a second-round throw of 87.58 m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India's 100-year wait for a track-and-field medal in the Olympics.

The 23-year-old became the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, after shooter Abhinav Bindra.

Banerjee, taking to Twitter, said the entire nation shall rejoice in the Haryana athlete's victory.

''History has been scripted! Beyond proud of Javelin thrower @Neeraj_chopra1 for winning the Gold Medal at the #Olympics2020! Today, the entire nation shall rejoice in this glorious victory! Many, many Congratulations to you,'' Banerjee tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

