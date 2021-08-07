Olymics-Baseball-Young pitchers lead Japan to first gold

Young pitchers from Nippon Professional Baseball in the biggest game of their careers led Japan to a first Olympic gold medal in the sport with a 2-0 win over the United States on Saturday.

The dominant performance followed coach Atsunori Inaba trusting the up-and-comers with all on the line despite having better-known names available on the roster. U.S. hitters' unfamiliarity with the pitching style of the youngsters may also have been a factor in the performance.

Japan came into the Games with a younger pitching corps than when they finished fourth at Beijing 2008, baseball's last Olympics appearance. Masato Morishita, last year's rookie of the year in NPB, started the game and pitched five scoreless innings for Japan. The winning pitcher, he allowed just three hits and struck out five.

Veterans on Japan's pitching staff include former New York Yankees star Masahiro Tanaka and one-time dominant NPB closer, Yasuaki Yamasaki. Mid-career pitchers Koudai Senga and Suguru Iwazaki had one hitless inning each and Hiromi Itoh, another rookie, surrendered two hits but no runs in an inning himself.

Ryogi Kuribayashi, also in his first year, saved the game with a one-hit ninth inning. In total, Japan's pitchers produced eight strikeouts and threw 150 pitches to shut down the U.S. lineup. Kuribayashi, a closer for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp, set a rookie record for pitching 14 scoreless games in May and he eventually extended that record to 22.

The U.S. finished the six-team, 16-game tournament second to South Korea in runs scored and tied with Japan for the fewest runs allowed. The U.S. played six games in all and Japan five. Japan finished with more strikeouts and fewer walks and hits allowed.

