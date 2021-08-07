Maha CM hails Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Saturday congratulated Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and called his feat a confidence booster for the sports fraternity.

Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field in the javelin competition with a second-round throw of 87.58 metres.

''Heartiest congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for clinching the gold medal in Tokyo Olympics in javelin throwing competition. His performance is a confidence booster to the sports fraternity,'' Thackeray said, adding that Chopra had ''doubled our joy of participation in the Olympics''.

