Left Menu

Maha CM hails Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 20:12 IST
Maha CM hails Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Saturday congratulated Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and called his feat a confidence booster for the sports fraternity.

Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field in the javelin competition with a second-round throw of 87.58 metres.

''Heartiest congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for clinching the gold medal in Tokyo Olympics in javelin throwing competition. His performance is a confidence booster to the sports fraternity,'' Thackeray said, adding that Chopra had ''doubled our joy of participation in the Olympics''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021