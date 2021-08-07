Left Menu

Olympics-Volleyball-France beat ROC in men's final to win gold medal

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-08-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 20:19 IST
The ROC took the silver medal and Argentina upset 2016 gold medallists Brazil to take the bronze. Image Credit: Pixabay
France beat the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team in the men's volleyball final on Saturday to grab their first gold medal in the sport.

The ROC took the silver medal and Argentina upset 2016 gold medallists Brazil to take the bronze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

