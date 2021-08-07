Olympics-Volleyball-France beat ROC in men's final to win gold medal
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-08-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 20:19 IST
- Country:
- Japan
France beat the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team in the men's volleyball final on Saturday to grab their first gold medal in the sport.
The ROC took the silver medal and Argentina upset 2016 gold medallists Brazil to take the bronze.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- Russian Olympic Committee
- Argentina
- France
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'No banana republic': Brazil's politicos guarantee 2022 vote after bombshell story
Soccer-Ex-Brazil midfielder Paulinho inks three-year deal with Al Ahli
WhiteHat Jr adds music learning to platform, to expand offering to Brazil, Mexico soon
Health min aware of media reports about 'some' controversy around Covaxin supply to Brazil: Govt
Bharat Biotech terminates Covaxin deal with Brazil's Precisa