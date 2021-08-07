Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Emotional Lasitskene soars to high jump gold

Russian Mariya Lasitskene added Olympic gold to her three world titles, winning the women's high jump at the Tokyo Games with a leap of 2.04 metres on Saturday. Australia's Nicola McDermott won silver with 2.02 metres and Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh claimed the bronze with 2.00. An emotional Lasitskene knelt on the track and buried her face in her hands after winning the Russian Olympic Committee team's first athletics gold medal of the Games.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 20:26 IST
Olympics-Athletics-Emotional Lasitskene soars to high jump gold
An emotional Lasitskene knelt on the track and buried her face in her hands after winning the Russian Olympic Committee team's first athletics gold medal of the Games. Image Credit: Twitter (@jgault13)
  • Country:
  • Japan

Russian Mariya Lasitskene added Olympic gold to her three world titles, winning the women's high jump at the Tokyo Games with a leap of 2.04 metres on Saturday. Australia's Nicola McDermott won silver with 2.02 metres and Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh claimed the bronze with 2.00.

An emotional Lasitskene knelt on the track and buried her face in her hands after winning the Russian Olympic Committee team's first athletics gold medal of the Games. Lasitskene, the first athlete to win four major international titles in the event, did not compete in Rio due to the ban on Russian athletes following the exposure of widespread doping.

"It was a long wait," she told reporters via a translator. "I am immensely happy... all that came out of me in one go, all my emotions and the gratitude for what had happened."

She overcame a leg injury sustained in May after fearing it would become an insurmountable obstacle to competing at her best level in Tokyo. "I had this fear," she said. "But I received a lot of support from my coach, from my family, from my rehabilitation physician - all of them believed in me and I did not want to let them down."

McDermott, 24, produced the best performance of her life as she drew support from her teammates and coaches in the stands, clapping her hands in the air and steeling herself for one last try at 2.04 before failing to clear the bar. "It's such a dream really. I went into this competition at the Olympics thinking that anything is possible, and I had faith enough to go whatever the high jumper, whatever the height," she said.

"Just (to) keep jumping because I really believed that I was able to be in that top three."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021