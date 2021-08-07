History has been scripted: PM on javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's gold medal win at Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for showing ''remarkable passion and unparalleled grit'' in his Olympic gold medal feat and stressed that what he has achieved today will be remembered forever.

Modi spoke to Chopra over the phone and congratulated him on winning the gold medal.

Advertisement

Lauding the 23-year-old athlete, the prime minister said he personifies the best of sporting talent and sportsman spirit.

Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by quite a distance to notch up the first track-and-field Games medal for the country.

''History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well,'' Modi tweeted.

''He (Chopra) played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold,'' he said.

In another tweet, Modi said he spoke with Chopra to congratulate him on winning the gold and appreciated his ''hard work and tenacity, which have been on full display during Tokyo 2020''.

''He (Chopra) personifies the best of sporting talent and sportsman spirit. Best wishes for his future endeavours,'' Modi said.

Chopra, who is from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, produced a second-round throw of 87.58m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

Chopra won the country's seventh medal and first gold in this Olympics and joined shooter Abhinav Bindra (2008 Beijing Games) as India's individual gold winner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)