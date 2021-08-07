Left Menu

Cricket-Root nears century, England 235-5 at tea

Zak Crawley fell in the next over, edging Jasprit Bumrah to Pant who dived to his right to take the catch. Root added 89 runs with opener Dom Sibley to prop up the innings.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 20:42 IST
Cricket-Root nears century, England 235-5 at tea

England captain Joe Root closed in on his 21st test century as he guided his team to 235-5 at tea on the penultimate day of the opening test against India on Saturday.

Root had top-scored in his side's below-par first innings total of 183 and the 30-year-old once again led by example to help England erase their 95-run deficit and move 140 ahead. He was batting on 96 at the break, a stellar innings studded with 13 boundaries.

Jos Buttler was on 15 with England looking to set India a tricky fourth-innings target. Earlier, Rishabh Pant gave a good account of his wicketkeeping skills, taking three catches after England resumed on 25 for no loss at Trent Bridge.

Mohammed Siraj drew first blood, inducing an edge from Rory Burns who made 18. Zak Crawley fell in the next over, edging Jasprit Bumrah to Pant who dived to his right to take the catch.

Root added 89 runs with opener Dom Sibley to prop up the innings. Sibley got an lbw decision overturned but departed on 28 when his angled bat met Bumrah's swinging ball and Pant dived to his left to smartly pouch the inside edge.

Jonny Bairstow made 30 before holing out to deep square leg off Siraj and Shardul Thakur trapped Dan Lawrence lbw for 25 but Root kept going with his risk-free accumulation of runs. The first match of the five-test series between the teams marks the beginning of a new World Test Championship cycle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021