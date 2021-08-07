Elan Group announces Rs 25 lakh award for gold medalist Neeraj Chopra

Gurugram-based realty firm Elan group Chairman Rakesh Kapoor on Saturday announced a Rs 25 lakh cash award for Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal for India in Olympics 2020 at Tokyo.

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics. "It's a proud moment for the entire nation. We congratulate Neeraj Chopra on this achievement which has made the country proud. Coming from a family of sports lineage, we share the same passion for sports as my father Late Shri Dharam Paul who also represented the country in basketball in the first Asian Games in 1951,'' Kapoor said in a statement.

Elan Group has developed many commercial projects in Gurugram, Haryana.

Chopra, who hails from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, produced a second-round throw of 87.58m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.