Soccer-Rangers' 40-game unbeaten league run comes to an end

Scottish Premiership champions Rangers' run of 40 unbeaten league matches was ended on Saturday as they lost 1-0 to Dundee United.

Rangers, who won the 2020-21 Scottish top-flight season with a haul of 102 points, last lost to Hamilton on March 4, 2020, before Jamie Robson's second-half goal on Saturday earned Dundee United a victory at Tannadice Park.

Manager Steven Gerrard led Rangers to their first Premiership title in a decade last season as they finished 25 points above Celtic and crushed their arch rivals' hopes of a 10th straight league title.

