Cricket-Australia bounce back to win fourth T20 against Bangladesh

Bangladesh took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series with Friday's 10-run victory in Dhaka. The final match will be played on Monday at the same venue.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 21:00 IST
Cricket-Australia bounce back to win fourth T20 against Bangladesh
Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)
Australia's Andrew Tye and Mitchell Swepson delivered a spirited bowling performance as the tourists defeated Bangladesh by three wickets in Saturday's fourth Twenty20 international to record their first win in the five-match series. Bangladesh took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series with Friday's 10-run victory in Dhaka. The final match will be played on Monday at the same venue.

Tye (3-18) and Swepson (3-12) restricted Bangladesh to 104-9 as the hosts lost three players, including skipper Mohammad Mahmudullah to a duck, with opener Mohammad Naim top-scoring with 28 runs. The Bangladesh bowlers fought hard to defend the measly total but Australian Dan Christian's 15-ball 39 coupled with teammate Ashton Agar's run-a-ball 27 helped the visitors seal the contest with an over to spare.

