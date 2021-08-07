Sonia Gandhi congratulates 'golden boy' Neeraj Chopra

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Saturday congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning the country's first-ever track-and-field Olympic gold and expressed hope his victory will motivate all sportspersons to excel further.

''I join the nation in congratulating the Golden Boy, Neeraj Chopra for winning the first-ever Olympic Gold medal for India in track and field,'' she said in a statement.

Advertisement

She also extended special congratulations to his coach, family members and well-wishers.

''Olympic Gold is the biggest achievement in the field of sports and Neeraj has made every Indian proud with his single-minded devotion, grit and herculean efforts. I am certain that the Gold medal win will certainly motivate all our sportspersons to excel further,'' the Congress chief said in her statement. Chopra Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by quite a distance to notch up the first track-and-field Games medal for the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)