Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi congratulates 'golden boy' Neeraj Chopra

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Saturday congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning the countrys first-ever track-and-field Olympic gold and expressed hope his victory will motivate all sportspersons to excel further.I join the nation in congratulating the Golden Boy, Neeraj Chopra for winning the first ever Olympic Gold medal for India in track and field, she said in a statement.She also extended special congratulations to his coach, family members and well wishers.Olympic Gold is the biggest achievement in the field of sports and Neeraj has made every Indian proud with his single minded devotion, grit and herculean efforts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 21:02 IST
Sonia Gandhi congratulates 'golden boy' Neeraj Chopra
''I join the nation in congratulating the Golden Boy, Neeraj Chopra for winning the first-ever Olympic Gold medal for India in track and field,'' she said in a statement. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Saturday congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning the country's first-ever track-and-field Olympic gold and expressed hope his victory will motivate all sportspersons to excel further.

''I join the nation in congratulating the Golden Boy, Neeraj Chopra for winning the first-ever Olympic Gold medal for India in track and field,'' she said in a statement.

She also extended special congratulations to his coach, family members and well-wishers.

''Olympic Gold is the biggest achievement in the field of sports and Neeraj has made every Indian proud with his single-minded devotion, grit and herculean efforts. I am certain that the Gold medal win will certainly motivate all our sportspersons to excel further,'' the Congress chief said in her statement. Chopra Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by quite a distance to notch up the first track-and-field Games medal for the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021