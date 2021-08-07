The following are the top/expected stories at 2105 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of day 4 of the first Test between Indian and England.

*Press conference copies at the end of day 4.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-OLY-2NDLDALL IND In land of rising sun, India basks in Neeraj Chopra's golden glow; records best ever Olympics (Eds: Adds more details) Tokyo, Aug 7 (PTI) They called it the Olympics like no other and India would agree as debutant javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra shattered several glass ceilings to become the country's first gold-medallist in 13 years, his stupendous show making it the best ever Games for a nation starved for success at the grandest sporting spectacle.

SPO-OLY-ATH-IND-LEGENDS Neeraj's gold medal is defining moment of Indian athletics, say former greats By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Some were emotional and some jubilant in anticipation of a new beginning as the legends of Indian athletics on Saturday extolled star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's gold medal winning feat at the Olympic Games, terming it a ''defining'' and ''watershed'' moment in country's sports history.

SPO-OLY-ATH-IND-NEERAJ-PROFILE Neeraj Chopra: From chubby kid trying to lose weight to Olympic champion By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) A plump kid took to athletics to lose weight and ended up being India's first track-and-field Olympic gold-medallist.

SPO-OLY-ATH-IND-REAX India revels in Neeraj's 'golden moment'; PM, President laud his 'unparalleled grit' Tokyo, Aug 7 (PTI) Neeraj Chopra became the toast of the nation after claiming India's first-ever track-and-field medal at the Olympics with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing the young javelin thrower's ''unparalleled grit'' for a landmark gold winning feat at the Tokyo Games.

SPO-OLY-ATH-NEERAJ-COMMENTS I didn't know it would be gold, unbelievable feeling: Neeraj Chopra Tokyo, Aug 7 (PTI) ''It feels unbelievable,'' said star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra after his history-making gold in the Olympics on Saturday, claiming to have been unsure of a top podium finish despite a remarkably confident performance.

SPO-OLY-IND-WREST-2NDLD BAJRANG Bajrang wins bronze, Indian wrestlers match best result at Olympics with two medals Chiba (Japan), Aug 7 (PTI) He did not live up to the sky-high expectations but India's Bajrang Punia will return from Tokyo with a bronze medal on Olympic debut after outwitting Daulet Niyazbekov in the men's freestyle 65kg play-off here on Saturday.

SPO-OLY-GOLF-3RDLD IND Heartbreak and 4th place for golfer Aditi Ashok at Olympics Tokyo, Aug 7 (PTI) She pulled off the best performance by an Indian golfer in the Olympics but Aditi Ashok could not clinch the eagerly-anticipated medal, signing off 4th after spending a majority of the four rounds in contention for a podium finish, here on Saturday.

SPO-OLY-GOLF-ADITI-LD COMMENTS Hard to be happy with 4th place at Olympics: Aditi Ashok Tokyo, Aug 7 (PTI) In any other tournament, Aditi Ashok would have gladly taken a fourth-place finish but this was the Olympics and the golfer said it is hard for her to be happy even though she produced the best ever performance by an Indian at the showpiece.

SPO-OLY-WREST-BAJRANG-PROFILE Bajrang Punia: A humble star whose feet are firmly on ground despite success By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) On a chilly winter morning, an 11-year-old Bajrang Punia placed pillows on his bedstead and covered them under a sheet to create an impression that he is sleeping there, and left for his 'Akhada' at 2:00am to practice 'kushti' moves with his friends.

SPO-OLY-ATH-NEERAJ-VETTER I am happy for Neeraj: Vetter Tokyo, Aug 7 (PTI) His own shock exit from the Olympics notwithstanding, superstar German javelin thrower Johannes Vetter on Saturday said he was happy for his good friend Neeraj Chopra, who clinched a history-making gold in the Olympics here.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-LD TEA Root four short of hundred as England's lead extended to 140 Nottingham, Aug 7 (PTI) Joe Root continued to defy the Indian attack and extended England's lead to 140 runs at tea on day four of the first Test here on Friday.

SPO-OLY-BAJRANG-REAX India celebrates Bajrang's wrestling bronze Tokyo, Aug 7 (PTI) India erupted with joy after wrestler Bajrang Punia won a sixth medal for the country at the Tokyo Olympics here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-HEALTH PROTOCOLS IPL: No quarantine for overseas players; families members could be punished for bubble breach Dubai, Aug 7 (PTI) None of the international players competing in the IPL will have to serve quarantine but the franchise members and families could face punishment if there is a ''bubble breach'', according to the health and safety protocols released by the BCCI ahead of the T20 tournament which will resume next month at the UAE.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-RANI It's yet to sink in, maybe we will realise later: Rani Rampal on 4th place finish Tokyo, Aug 7 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team may have captured the imagination of an entire nation with fourth place finish but the magnitude of its feat is yet to sink in, feels skipper Rani Rampal, still nursing a heartbreak of missing an Olympic bronze.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-IND-RANKINGS Indian men's and women's hockey teams achieve best-ever world rankings, 3rd and 8th respectively New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The Indian men's and women's hockey teams jumped one spot each to achieve their highest-ever world rankings at number 3 and 8 respectively, riding on their historic campaign at the Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-CRI-IND-RAHUL Learnt from my last England tour, challenging to face Anderson, Broad: Rahul Nottingham, Aug 7 (PTI) Young India batsman KL Rahul says his unsuccessful trip to England in 2018 made him realise that holding back shots is important in tough conditions and that is helping him on the current tour.

