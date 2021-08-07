Left Menu

BCCI announces cash rewards for Olympic medallists, Chopra to get Rs 1 crore

In a tweet, BCCI secretary Jay Shah also announced that Rs 50 lakh each will be given to silver medallists -- Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Dahiya. Mirabai Chanu won Indias first weightlifting medal at the Games and Ravi Dahiya became only the second wrestler from the country to win a silver after Sushil Kumar 2012.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 21:42 IST
BCCI announces cash rewards for Olympic medallists, Chopra to get Rs 1 crore
BCCI logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BCCI on Saturday announced cash rewards for India's medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics with Rs one crore reserved for Neeraj Chopra, who became the country's first track and field athlete to win a gold medal. Javelin thrower Chopra secured India's second individual gold in Olympic history with a sensational performance. In a tweet, BCCI secretary Jay Shah also announced that Rs 50 lakh each will be given to silver medallists -- Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Dahiya. Mirabai Chanu won India's first weightlifting medal at the Games and Ravi Dahiya became only the second wrestler from the country to win silver after Sushil Kumar (2012). The bronze medallists -- wrestler Bajrang Punia, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and shuttler P V Sindhu -- will get Rs 25 lakh each.

The men's hockey team which won its first Olympic medal in 41 years will get Rs 1.25 crore.

Later in the day, IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings announced an Rs one crore reward for Chopra. ''As a mark of appreciation and honour on his stellar achievement, CSK is awarding Rs. 1 Crore to Neeraj Chopra,'' said CSK in a statement.

''CSK will be creating a special jersey with the number 8758 as a mark of respect to Neeraj Chopra,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021