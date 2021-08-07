Left Menu

NBA board members meet I&B minister, discuss impact of pandemic on broadcasting sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 22:06 IST
The association suggested that a strong policy roadmap should be drawn up for the recovery of the broadcasting sector. Image Credit: Pixabay
Board members of the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) called on Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Saturday and discussed with him the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry.

The association suggested that a strong policy roadmap should be drawn up for the recovery of the broadcasting sector.

''The board members of the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) met with Anurag Thakur today, the newly appointed Minister for Information and Broadcasting, to felicitate him on his appointment,'' the association said in a statement after the meeting.

''NBA discussed with him the impact of COVID-19 on the broadcast industry and apprised the minister about its concerns and suggested that a strong policy roadmap be drawn up for the recovery of the broadcasting sector,'' it added. The NBA delegation, led by its president Rajat Sharma, included Avinash Pandey, Kalli Purie Bhandel, Sudhir Chaudhry, Anuradha Prasad and Sonia Singh.

''The NBA Board celebrated the historic occasion of Neeraj Chopra winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games with Anurag Thakur and cheered with him as history was created at the Tokyo Olympic Games, 2021,'' it added.

