Cricket-England 303 all out, India need 209 to win

Reuters | Nottingham | Updated: 07-08-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 22:24 IST
England was all out for 303 in their second innings on Saturday, setting India a victory target of 209 in the opening test at Trent Bridge.
Captain Joe Root top scored for the hosts with a majestic 109, while Jasprit Bumrah (5-64) was the pick of the Indian bowlers.
