Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Germany's modern pentathlon coach disqualified after punching horse

Germany's modern pentathlon coach Kim Raisner will not be part of Saturday's men's individual competition at the Tokyo Olympics after she hit a horse with her fist and urged rider Annika Schleu to "really hit" the horse when it refused to jump.

The Modern Pentathlon federation (UIPM) said Raisner had been disqualified because of her actions during Friday's show jumping.

MLB roundup: Phillies overtake Mets, grab NL East lead

Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs while Didi Gregorius homered and tripled as the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Mets 4-2 on Friday to move into first place in the National League East. The red-hot Phillies won their sixth in a row, and they have picked up five games on the Mets in the past seven days.

Olympics-Athletics-Chopra spears India's first gold, relay relief for U.S. men

Sifan Hassan won the 10,000m for a brilliant distance double, Jakob Ingebrigtsen took the 1,500m in style and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra secured instant national icon status by winning India's first-ever athletics gold on a pulsating final night of Olympic action on Saturday. The United States' men finally bagged a track gold, via the 4x400m relay, while their star-studded women's quartet won their event for the seventh successive time, securing yet another medal for Allyson Felix.

Olympics-Baseball-Young pitchers lead Japan to first gold as vets take backseat

Young pitchers from Nippon Professional Baseball in the biggest game of their careers led Japan to a first Olympic gold medal in the sport with a 2-0 win over the United States on Saturday. The dominant performance followed coach Atsunori Inaba trusting the up-and-comers with all on the line despite having better known names available on the roster.

Messi to hold news conference on Sunday after shock Barcelona exit

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi will hold a news conference on Sunday at Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium following his surprise departure, the La Liga club said. Messi will speak at 1000 GMT after Barcelona said on Thursday https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/lionel-messi-leave-fc-barcelona-club-says-2021-08-05 the 34-year-old will leave the club, despite both parties having reached an agreement over a new contract, citing economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of the deal.

Olympics-Tokyo feared Games would spread COVID; numbers suggest that didn't happen

Before the Olympics began, Japan had feared that the 2020 Games, with thousands of officials, media and athletes descending on Tokyo in the middle of a pandemic, might spread COVID-19, introduce new variants and overwhelm the medical system. But as the Games draw near their end, the infection numbers from inside the Olympic "bubble https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/tale-two-cities-bubble-tokyo-outside-2021-07-29 " - a set of venues, hotels and the media centre to which those coming for the Games had been mostly confined - tell a different story.

Volleyball: France beat ROC in men's final to win first gold

France beat the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team in the men's volleyball final on Saturday in a sensational five-set match to grab their first Olympic gold medal in the sport. The ROC took the silver and Argentina upset 2016 gold medallists Brazil to claim the bronze at Ariake Arena.

Olympics-U.S., India finally get athletics gold, Japan win baseball title

The United States ended a drought https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/athletics-united-states-win-gold-mens-4x400m-relay-tokyo-2021-08-07 and India seized their first ever gold medal https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/athletics-neeraj-chopra-wins-historic-gold-india-mens-javelin-2021-08-07 in athletics at the Olympics on Saturday, while baseball-mad Japan won their maiden gold https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/baseball-dominican-republic-take-bronze-first-ever-team-medal-2021-08-07 in the sport. India's Neeraj Chopra hurled the men's javelin 87.58 metres and launched himself into the history books as his overjoyed team mates and coaches watched from the stands devoid of fans because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Baseball: Japan win gold medal with 2-0 victory over United States

Japan won the Olympic gold medal in baseball at the Tokyo Games on Saturday by beating the United States 2-0. The U.S. claimed the silver medal and the Dominican Republic took bronze earlier on Saturday by defeating South Korea 10-6.

Olympics-Soccer-Malcom grabs golden glory for Brazil

Brazil retained their Olympic football title with substitute Malcom scoring an extra-time winner in a 2-1 victory over Spain in the men's gold medal match on Saturday. After the game ended 1-1 in normal time, Malcom raced onto a diagonal ball from Antony and got the better of Jesus Vallejo before driving the winner into the far corner in the 108th minute to ensure Brazil repeated their Rio 2016 triumph.

