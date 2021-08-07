Soccer-Brest hold Lyon to 1-1 draw in Ligue 1

Olympique Lyonnais were held to a surprise 1-1 home draw by Brest at the start of their Ligue 1 campaign as both sides missed an array of chances in an entertaining clash on Saturday. Lyon, who finished fourth last season, fell behind to an Irvin Cardona goal in the 43rd minute before substitute Islam Slimani equalised with his first touch of the ball in the 62nd.

Moussa Dembele skied his shot for Lyon in the 31st minute before Cardona fired Brest ahead when he capped a darting run through the middle with a thunderbolt from 25 metres which gave home goalkeeper Anthony Lopes no chance. Brest, who narrowly avoided relegation last term, missed a pair of gilt-edged chances shortly after the break with Marcelo clearing a Romain Faivre shot off the line before Lopes kept out a thumping Brendan Chardonnet header.

Advertisement

They were punished soon afterwards as Karl Toko Ekambi headed a deep cross from the left into Slimani's path and the Algerian striker volleyed home superbly from 10 metres after taking the ball into his stride. Dembele headed wide with the goal at his mercy in the 71st minute and visiting goalkeeper Marco Bizot denied Houssem Aouar in stoppage time after Lopes had tipped over a Steve Mounie header at the other end.

Paris St Germain, who finished as runners-up last season, visit promoted Troyes in the day's other match (1900 GMT) while champions Lille start their title defence at Metz on Sunday. Monaco where held to a 1-1 home draw by Nantes in the season's opener on Friday while Olympique Marseille visits Montpellier in Sunday's other standout fixture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)