Left Menu

Soccer-Brest hold Lyon to 1-1 draw in Ligue 1

Lyon, who finished fourth last season, fell behind to an Irvin Cardona goal in the 43rd minute before substitute Islam Slimani equalised with his first touch of the ball in the 62nd. Moussa Dembele skied his shot for Lyon in the 31st minute before Cardona fired Brest ahead when he capped a darting run through the middle with a thunderbolt from 25 metres which gave home goalkeeper Anthony Lopes no chance.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 22:48 IST
Soccer-Brest hold Lyon to 1-1 draw in Ligue 1
Lyon, who finished fourth last season, fell behind to an Irvin Cardona goal in the 43rd minute before substitute Islam Slimani equalised with his first touch of the ball in the 62nd. Image Credit: wikipedia

Olympique Lyonnais were held to a surprise 1-1 home draw by Brest at the start of their Ligue 1 campaign as both sides missed an array of chances in an entertaining clash on Saturday. Lyon, who finished fourth last season, fell behind to an Irvin Cardona goal in the 43rd minute before substitute Islam Slimani equalised with his first touch of the ball in the 62nd.

Moussa Dembele skied his shot for Lyon in the 31st minute before Cardona fired Brest ahead when he capped a darting run through the middle with a thunderbolt from 25 metres which gave home goalkeeper Anthony Lopes no chance. Brest, who narrowly avoided relegation last term, missed a pair of gilt-edged chances shortly after the break with Marcelo clearing a Romain Faivre shot off the line before Lopes kept out a thumping Brendan Chardonnet header.

They were punished soon afterwards as Karl Toko Ekambi headed a deep cross from the left into Slimani's path and the Algerian striker volleyed home superbly from 10 metres after taking the ball into his stride. Dembele headed wide with the goal at his mercy in the 71st minute and visiting goalkeeper Marco Bizot denied Houssem Aouar in stoppage time after Lopes had tipped over a Steve Mounie header at the other end.

Paris St Germain, who finished as runners-up last season, visit promoted Troyes in the day's other match (1900 GMT) while champions Lille start their title defence at Metz on Sunday. Monaco where held to a 1-1 home draw by Nantes in the season's opener on Friday while Olympique Marseille visits Montpellier in Sunday's other standout fixture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Geological analysis explains durability of Stonehenge megaliths

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021