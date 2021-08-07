Left Menu

Tokyo 2020: Kiren Rijiju celebrates India's "best-ever Olympic performance"

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Saturday celebrated "India's best-ever" performance in Olympics as Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra became the first track and field athlete from the country to win a gold at the showpiece event.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 22:50 IST
Neeraj Chopra (Image: AFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has now won seven medals in the multi-sporting event, its best-ever performance. In the ongoing Tokyo 2020, Bajrang Punia (Bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) have also won medals. "It's time to celebrate because India has delivered the best ever Olympic performance! Let's cheer for @Neeraj_chopra1 @mirabai_chanu #RaviKumarDahiya @Pvsindhu1 @BajrangPunia @LovlinaBorgohaiand the great Indian Hockey Team!" Rijiju tweeted.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra also greeted and congratulated Neeraj Chopra at the Athletics Stadium in Tokyo. "Greeted and Congratulated India's Gold Medalist Super Star Neeraj Chopra at the Athletics Stadium in Tokyo on 7th August 2021 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Well done Neeraj, Entire Country is Proud of You," IOA said in a statement.

Neeraj Chopra had announced his arrival in style in the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday when he threw a monstrous throw of 86.65m and automatically qualified for the final in his first attempt. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

