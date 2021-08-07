Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea agree club record deal to re-sign Lukaku - Sky report

There was no immediate comment from either club. Sky said the paperwork was with club lawyers, with Lukaku set to sign a five-year contract after a medical. Lukaku scored 24 league goals in his two seasons in Serie A and helped Inter clinch their first title in 11 years in 2020-21. ($1 = 0.7209 pounds)

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-08-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 23:31 IST
Chelsea logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chelsea has agreed in principle a 97.5 million pound ($135.24 million) club-record deal to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the Premier League from Serie A side Inter Milan, Sky Sports television reported on Saturday. There was no immediate comment from either club.

Sky said the paperwork was with club lawyers, with Lukaku set to sign a five-year contract after a medical. The now-prolific 28-year-old Belgium striker joined Chelsea in 2011 but made only 15 appearances and was sold to Everton in 2014 after loan spells at West Bromwich Albion.

He joined Manchester United in 2017 before a move to Italy in 2019. Lukaku scored 24 league goals in his two seasons in Serie A and helped Inter clinch their first title in 11 years in 2020-21.

($1 = 0.7209 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

