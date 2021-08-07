Left Menu

India 52/1 at stumps, need 157 runs for win

PTI | Nottingham | Updated: 07-08-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 23:37 IST
India 52/1 at stumps, need 157 runs for win
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India were 52 for one at stumps on day four, chasing a 209-run target in the opening Test against England here on Saturday.

England scored 303 in their second innings with skipper Joe Root (109) leading from the front to score his 21st hundred.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah picked up a five-wicket haul.

India in their second innings consumed 14 overs before close of play with Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten on 12 off 34 balls and 12 off 13 balls respectively.

Brief Scores: England 183 and 303 all out in 85.5 overs (Joe Root 109; Mohammed Siraj 2/84, Jasprit Bumrah 5/64, Shardul Thakur 2/37, Mohammad Shami 1/72)).

India 278 and 51/1 in 14 overs (Rohit Sharma batting 12, K L Rahul 26).

TRENDING

1
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Geological analysis explains durability of Stonehenge megaliths

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021