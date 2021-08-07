Left Menu

Rugby-South Africa edge Lions to win series

Handre Pollard also kicked two penalties and Steyn one while Finn Russell converted Owens' try and added three penalties for the Lions. The Lions had won the first test 22-17 but the Springboks were 27-9 victors in the second clash.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 07-08-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 23:46 IST
  • South Africa

Veteran Morne Steyn kicked over a last-gasp penalty to hand South Africa a narrow 19-16 victory over British and Irish Lions in the third and final test on Saturday to seal a 2-1 series victory. The 37-year-old reprised his heroics from 12 years ago when he did the same for the Springboks to win the 2009 series over the tourists.

After Ken Owens had gone over for the Lions in the first half, a second half try from Cheslin Kolbe saw the home side fight back from 10-6 down at halftime at the Cape Town Stadium. Handre Pollard also kicked two penalties and Steyn one while Finn Russell converted Owens' try and added three penalties for the Lions.

The Lions had won the first test 22-17 but the Springboks were 27-9 victors in the second clash. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

