Left Menu

Soccer-Grealish debuts for Man City but Leicester are the winners

FA Cup winners Leicester City scored a late penalty to beat Premier League champions Manchester City 1-0 in the Community Shield curtain-raiser to the season on Saturday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-08-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 23:54 IST
Soccer-Grealish debuts for Man City but Leicester are the winners
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

FA Cup winners Leicester City scored a late penalty to beat Premier League champions Manchester City 1-0 in the Community Shield curtain-raiser to the season on Saturday. Second half substitute Kelechi Iheanacho scored from the spot against his old club after a lunge by Nathan Ake in the 89th minute.

The victory was the second in a row at Wembley for the Foxes, in their third Community Shield appearance, after they beat Chelsea in the May FA Cup final. Jack Grealish came off the bench to make his debut for Manchester City as the Premier League's most expensive player, after his 100 million pound ($138.71 million) signing on Thursday, in the 64th minute.

($1 = 0.7209 pounds)

TRENDING

1
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Geological analysis explains durability of Stonehenge megaliths

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021