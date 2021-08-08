Soccer-Man Utd beat Everton 4-0 in final pre-season friendly

Manchester United beat Everton 4-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday in their final friendly before the start of the Premier League season. Goals in the first half-hour by Mason Greenwood, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes put last season's league runners-up in the driving seat before Diogo Dalot completed the rout with a header in extra time.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enjoyed the stylish performance in front of 55,000 fans but warned the opening match against Leeds United next Saturday would be different. "It was about getting the minutes in, try to get the intensity, the work they've put in so far in pre-season has been good and we got rewarded with a few nice goals today. That was a positive," he said.

"We did okay fitness-wise but Leeds is a different kettle of fish with the way they play." Solskjaer said defender Maguire, who headed the second goal in the 15th minute, was "in good nick" after playing in the European Championship final with England last month.

New signing Jadon Sancho is due to start training on Monday while centre-back Raphael Varane was isolating after a delay in securing a visa and had yet to take a medical before his move from Real Madrid. Forward Jesse Lingard missed the friendly after testing positive for COVID-19.

"He feels okay, and hopefully it'll stay that way, but when you get the positive test you've got to isolate even if you're feeling well," said Solskjaer. Goalkeeper Dean Henderson is also still recovering from the effects of the virus.

"He's not felt as energised or sharp as he has done," said the manager. "So he's got a few days still to rest and then we'll check upon him."

