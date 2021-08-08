Left Menu

Olympics-Cycling-Britain's Kenny involved in huge crash in omnium

Kenny was riding her bike after the race and did not appear badly injured and will now have to try and claw back into contention in the tempo, elimination and points races. All those involved in the crash were awarded 16 points.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2021 07:05 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 07:05 IST
Olympics-Cycling-Britain's Kenny involved in huge crash in omnium

Reigning champion Laura Kenny's hopes of winning a third successive Olympic gold medal in omnium suffered an early blow as she was involved in a huge pile-up in the opening scratch race at the Izu Velodrome on Sunday.

The British rider, winner in 2012 and 2016 and looking for her sixth Olympic track cycling gold in total, was caught up in the huge crash near the end of the 30-lap race -- the first of four events that will decide gold. At least nine riders were involved in the mayhem with bikes and bodies flying in all directions.

Kenny was one of four riders unable to finish the race won by American Jennifer Valente who took 40 points. Poland's medal prospect Daria Pikulik also failed to finish. Kenny was riding her bike after the race and did not appear badly injured and will now have to try and claw back into contention in the tempo, elimination and points races.

All those involved in the crash were awarded 16 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021