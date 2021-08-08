Soccer-Palmeiras lose to injury time goal but stay top in Brazil

Left Menu

Fortaleza scored in injury time to beat Brazilian league leaders Palmeiras 3-2 on Saturday and confirm their title credentials in a thrilling match in Sao Paulo.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2021 07:39 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 07:39 IST
Fortaleza scored in injury time to beat Brazilian league leaders Palmeiras 3-2 on Saturday and confirm their title credentials in a thrilling match in Sao Paulo. Titi put through his own goal after 12 minutes to give Palmeiras the lead but Marcelo Conceicao equalised for Fortaleza 13 minutes later with a bullet of a header.

The visitors took the lead seven minutes later through Robson only for Willian to draw the home side level 11 minutes before half time when he finished off a move started by Luan’s superb pass down the right flank. Felipe was shown a red card midway through the second half for Fortaleza but Palmeiras could not take advantage and Igor Torres fired home a winner in stoppage time to bring Palmeiras’ 10-game unbeaten run to an end.

The win lifts Fortaleza to within two points of Palmeiras at the top of the Serie A. Palmeiras have 32 points, Fortaleza have 30, and Atletico Mineiro, who play Juventude on Sunday, have 31.

