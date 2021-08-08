Left Menu

It took 6 months of practice, says Taekwondo coach after achieving his 24th Guinness world record

N Narayana, a taekwondo coach from Madurai has achieved Guinness World Record by breaking 37 concrete blocks in a minute with a kick.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 08-08-2021 08:16 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 08:16 IST
It took 6 months of practice, says Taekwondo coach after achieving his 24th Guinness world record
N Narayana (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

N Narayana, a taekwondo coach from Madurai has achieved Guinness World Record by breaking 37 concrete blocks in a minute with a kick. "It took 6 months of practice to create this record. I achieved it in my third attempt. I've 24 Guinness World Records in taekwondo," Narayana told ANI.

"In 2016 I did my first Guinness WR in the martial arts [Taekwondo] and currently, I have 24. The latest WR which I did was breaking concrete blocks in one minute with axe kick. I broke 37 concrete blocks." "I dedicated this record to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his work during the COVID pandemic to our country."

"One of the hardest records which I did was tying 10kg ankle weight and doing 138 kicks in one minute so I decided to do something tougher. And this concrete block record is marked as one of the toughest in the world by Guinness World Record. So I decided to break it," Narayana pointed. "Initially first two attempts failed and I did it in my third attempt," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021