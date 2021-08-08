It took 6 months of practice, says Taekwondo coach after achieving his 24th Guinness world record

N Narayana, a taekwondo coach from Madurai has achieved Guinness World Record by breaking 37 concrete blocks in a minute with a kick. "It took 6 months of practice to create this record. I achieved it in my third attempt. I've 24 Guinness World Records in taekwondo," Narayana told ANI.

"In 2016 I did my first Guinness WR in the martial arts [Taekwondo] and currently, I have 24. The latest WR which I did was breaking concrete blocks in one minute with axe kick. I broke 37 concrete blocks." "I dedicated this record to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his work during the COVID pandemic to our country."

"One of the hardest records which I did was tying 10kg ankle weight and doing 138 kicks in one minute so I decided to do something tougher. And this concrete block record is marked as one of the toughest in the world by Guinness World Record. So I decided to break it," Narayana pointed. "Initially first two attempts failed and I did it in my third attempt," he added. (ANI)

