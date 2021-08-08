Left Menu

Serbia beats South Korea for women's volleyball bronze

Serbia is going home with a medal in womens volleyball for the second straight Olympics.The Serbians beat South Korea in straight sets Sunday to win the bronze medal in Tokyo. The U.S. has lost its three previous gold medal games, including to Brazil in 2008 and 12.France defeated the Russians for gold on the mens side, with Argentine beating out Brazil for the bronze.

The Serbians beat South Korea in straight sets Sunday to win the bronze medal in Tokyo. That comes five years after they won their first medal in the sport, a silver in Rio de Janeiro.

Serbia bounced back from a lopsided straight-set loss to the United States in the semifinals with the 25-18, 25-15, 25-15 victory. The Serbians swept six of their eight matches in Tokyo, losing to finalists Brazil in pool play and the U.S. in the medal round.

South Korea fell short in its quest for a second women’s volleyball medal after winning bronze in 1976.

The United States is seeking its first gold medal ever in the sport later Sunday against Brazil. The U.S. has lost its three previous gold medal games, including to Brazil in 2008 and '12.

France defeated the Russians for gold on the men's side, with Argentine beating out Brazil for the bronze.

