Olympics-Tokyo Games successful amid COVID-19 uncertainties-IOC's Bach

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have been a success given the uncertainties surrounding the postponed event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Sunday, hours before the closing ceremony.

The Tokyo Games had been postponed by a year in 2020 following the outbreak of the pandemic and were held largely without spectators to minimise the risk of infection.

