Olympics-Tokyo Games successful amid COVID-19 uncertainties-IOC's Bach

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-08-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 08:49 IST
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have been a success given the uncertainties surrounding the postponed event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Sunday, hours before the closing ceremony.

The Tokyo Games had been postponed by a year in 2020 following the outbreak of the pandemic and were held largely without spectators to minimise the risk of infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

