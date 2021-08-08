Canada's Mitchell wins cycling sprint gold
Kelsey Mitchell of Canada has won gold in the women's sprint event in track cycling, sweeping past Olena Starikova of Ukraine at the Izu Velodrome.
Mitchell upset reigning world champion Emma Hinze of Germany in the semifinals before facing off with Starikova, who likewise had upset 2019 world champion Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong in her semifinal match.
Mitchell led wire-to-wire against Starikova in the first of their best-of-three final. Then, she held Starikova off in a drag race to the finish to win Canada's second gold in the event after Lori-Ann Muenzer’s at the 2004 Athens Games.
Lee easily swept past Hinze to win the bronze medal.
