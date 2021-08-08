Left Menu

Eng vs Ind: Just made mindset adjustments after WTC final, says Bumrah

After taking a five-wicket haul against England in the second innings of the ongoing first Test, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah said that he did not make any bowling adjustments after the World Test Championship (WTC), however, he did make a few mental adjustments.

After taking a five-wicket haul against England in the second innings of the ongoing first Test, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah said that he did not make any bowling adjustments after the World Test Championship (WTC), however, he did make a few mental adjustments. India bundled out England on 303 in the third session on Day 4 after Joe Root's classy ton in the second innings. Root played an all-important innings before India fought back as Jasprit Bumrah picked five wickets. It was Bumrah's second five-wicket haul at Trent Bridge. England has set a target of 209 for India.

"Not a lot of adjustment, just the mindset adjustments, probably not looking at the end result and just being in the moment and trying to back our skills. Not a lot of changes that I have made, I am just trying to improve my game and add a few things," said Bumrah during a virtual press conference held at the end of Day 4. England might have removed opening batsman KL Rahul in the final half-hour of the play but India needs just 157 runs to win the first Test on Sunday. India scored 52 runs after bundling out England in the third session. The visitors got off to a cautious start but eventually lost Rahul as Stuart Broad bowled an absolute peach of a delivery to dismiss the Indian batsman.

"When you start to play the game of cricket, you have to believe in yourself and you want to play to win. We do not want to look too far ahead, we have got a good start, now we just want to take it session by session and hopefully take things from there," said Bumrah while replying to an ANI query. "Lot of heavy rolling was done on the wicket, it got a bit slow, when we bowled fuller lengths, it was a little easier as compared to first innings. The wicket has gotten a bit better so we are looking to capitalise on that," he added. (ANI)

