Coe says questions inevitable about Jacobs
- Country:
- Japan
World Athletics president Sebastian Coe says it's ''inevitable'' that questions will be asked about the integrity of breakthrough track and field results at the Tokyo Olympics.
Coe was asked at a news conference if it was frustrating that some doubted whether the surprise win by men's 100-meter champion Marcell Jacobs had been clean.
Italian and British media reported that Jacobs cut ties this year with a nutritionist who was linked to a police investigation of steroid distribution.
Coe said he would not speak about a specific case, though he acknowledged that after ''performances that are outstanding, it is inevitable people will always ask questions.'' The two-time 1,500-meter gold medalist says: ''Am I surprised about anything in athletics? Not really.'' He suggests people doubted his own rapid career progress from a ''relatively modest athlete'' in 1978 to an Olympic champion two years later. AP SSC SSC
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italian
- World Athletics
- Jacobs
- Tokyo Olympics
- Marcell Jacobs
- Sebastian Coe
- British
ALSO READ
Olympics-Shooting-China's Yang wins first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics
At Tokyo Olympics, a debt to ''Back to the Future'' and ''E.T.''
Tokyo Olympics: India judoka Shushila Devi Likmabam loses to Eva Csernoviczki in Women's 48kg round of 32
Tokyo Olympics: Indian Rower duo of Arjun and Arvind fails to qualify for SF in lightweight Men's Double Sculls
Tokyo Olympics: Indian judoka Sushila loses her round of 32 clash