Olympics-Basketball-U.S. women beat host nation Japan to claim 7th straight gold

Team USA extended a historic run of championships in Olympic women's basketball on Sunday, winning the gold against home team Japan, which made their first-ever appearance in a medal match. The United States women team earned their seventh-straight gold in the 90-75 victory at the Saitama Super Arena, north of Tokyo.

The women's victory was their 55th straight win in Olympic game matches and earned them a ninth championship since 1976. France took the bronze medal in a match against Serbia on Saturday.

