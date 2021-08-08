Olympics-Basketball-U.S. women beat host nation Japan to claim 7th straight gold
Team USA extended a historic run of championships in Olympic women's basketball on Sunday, winning the gold against home team Japan, which made their first-ever appearance in a medal match. The United States' women team earned their seventh-straight gold in the 90-75 victory at the Saitama Super Arena, north of Tokyo. The women's victory was their 55th straight win in Olympic game matches, and earned them a ninth championship since 1976.
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-08-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 09:47 IST
The women's victory was their 55th straight win in Olympic game matches and earned them a ninth championship since 1976. France took the bronze medal in a match against Serbia on Saturday.
